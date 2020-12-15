Giada De Laurentiis Just Showed Us How to Make Christmas Tree Napkins And It’s So Easy

Most of our holiday celebrations revolve around food, from Christmas cookies (we love Ina Garten’s one dough, five cookies recipe) to rich and cozy comfort food meals, so we spend a lot of time at the dining room table each December. We love to decorate the table with a nice centerpiece, but since we’re spending so much more time at home this holiday season, we’re looking for ways to make our tabletop decor stand out even more, and thanks to Giada De Laurentiis, we just found one. She shared a video showing us how to fold cloth napkins so that they look like Christmas trees, and we’re definitely going to try this trick out.

It’s surprisingly easy. All you need is a large cloth napkin in a pleasing pattern – De Laurentiis is using a cream colored napkin with gold dots.

The napkin is folded in half once, then folded in half again. Then, De Laurentiis lifts the bottom corner edges of the napkin and folds them upward. She flips the napkin and folds it into an ice cream cone shape, then flips it over again, tucking the napkin corners into one another until she’s left with a Christmas tree shaped-napkin that instantly adds a festive look to the table. It’s easier than it sounds, as you can see in the video.

De Laurentiis is using a napkin that isn’t overtly holiday-themed, but we think this would be super cute with napkins that are a little more Christmassy, too – these boughs of holly napkins will really look like little trees!

The technique is more simple than you might think, and folding the napkins sounds like a fun family activity, too. It’s also something you could do to prepare for your holiday meal ahead of time – fold your clean napkins into their tree shape, then store them somewhere out of the way until your big feast. Just one less thing to worry about when you’re busy in the kitchent this holiday season!

