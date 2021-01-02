Congrats! We somehow(?) made it out of 2020. Now that you spent all of last month and New Year’s celebrating the hopefully much better year to come, and therefore drinking the night away, it’s time to reset. Holiday hangovers are no joke, but if you don’t want to kiss your weekend cocktails goodbye completely, there’s now a never-ending list of zero-booze (or significantly less) picks that let you have your nightcap (and drink it too).

We were introduced to the first wave of AF (alcohol-free) drinks last year because, well, all we did was drink to try and erase what was happening in the world from our minds. And while these sober-friendly drinks are coming in handy for Dry January, we’re stocking up our bar carts with these actually great tasting non-alcoholic spirits, apértifs, and drinks year round.

From tequilas to gins, more brands are serving up virgin liquors in just about every form to help you sit back and relax without the headaches or other downsides alcohol brings. As an added bonus, many of these conscious concoctions are made with natural ingredients (like hemp) to help your mind and body relax without the buzz. So, you can even consider drinking some of these as part of your wellness routine.

We’re manifesting good thoughts going into 2021, and we’re first getting started with what we’re stocking up our liquor cabinets with. Check out these bartender-approved alcoholic alternatives that just might give your go-to gin and tonic a run for its money — and best of all, you can get these beverages delivered straight to your door. Cheers!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Artisan Set

Image: Uncommon Goods.

You’ll instantly feel like you’re at some too-cool speakeasy with these non-alcoholic spirits. Switch out your bourbon for the American Malt, Dry London Spirit for gin, Italian Orange for bitter orange amaro, and Apéritif Rosso replaces sweet vermouth.

Non-Alcoholic Spirits $36.00 Buy now

Less-Alcoholic Option

Image: Plume & Petal.

If you don’t want to throw vodka completely out the window, go for something that simply has less alcohol. Plume & Petal pours up flavored vodka, like this peachy version, with just 20% ABV per bottle.

Plume & Petal Peach Wave Vodka $19.99 Buy now

Sophisticated Elixirs

Image: Seedlip.

Mix up happy hour at home with the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits, crafted in London. Each flavor profile offers something different — from a citrusy mix to an herbaceous blend.

Seedlip Non-Alcoholic Spirits Trio Pack $50.00 Buy now

Revamped G&T

Image: Monday.

If your go-to drink is a gin and tonic, you’ll want to reach for this handmade bottle of alcohol-free gin by Monday. It’s infused with a mix of juniper, natural botanicals, citrus, and other spices that’ll give London Dry a run for its money.

MONDAY Zero Alcohol Gin – A Non-Alcoholic Spirit for the Spirited Ones - 750ml $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

CBD Mocktail

Image: Recess.

Recess was one of the first brands to get in on the hemp-infused drink craze. Just as its cheeky name suggests, sipping on one of these calming beverages feels like you’re taking an adult recess (without feeling tired or wired). The fancy flavors include Coconut Lime, Peach Ginger, and Blackberry Chai. They’re made with mind-balancing ingredients including L-theanine, lemon balm, American Ginseng, and of course, hemp.

Recess 6-Pack Sampler $29.99 Buy now

Euphoric Sip

Image: Kin.

You’ve probably seen this stunning bottle flooding your Instagram feed, and there’s a good reason why. These adaptogen drinks are actually considered dietary supplements because of their uplifting ingredients that can soothe the mind and body. You can choose from three drinks: a ready-made spritz, a nightcap that’ll help you catch some ZZzs, and a happy-hour ready apéritif to get you feeling social.

Kin Euphorics Dream Light Botanic Adaptogenic Nootropic Dietary Supplement Drink $39 on Amazon.com Buy now

Margarita’s Best Friend

Image: Ritual Zero Proof.

Whether you prefer your marg on-the-rocks or frozen, you won’t be able to resist this award-winning tequila alternative. This more conscious beverage choice boasts a smoky flavor that’ll heat up your zero-alc happy hour. All that’s missing is some guac and chips.

Natural High

Image: Aploós.

Sure enough, CBD has made its way into the world of AF beverages, so we’re stocking up. We’re hoping we don’t need CBD like we did in 2020, but it never hurts to have a bottle around for when you need to de-stress or simply relax after a long day. Aplós boasts citrusy notes that make it good enough to drink on its own or in a mixed drink. Each 2-ounce serving has 20mg of of broad-spectrum hemp.

Aplós $48.00 Buy now

Classic Taste

Image: Ceder’s.

Created by a husband-and-wife team who merged their South African and Swedish origins, this zero-alc gin is certainly one of a kind. It’ll also look chic on your bar cart.

Ceder's Classic $19.95 Buy now

Elevated Sparkling Drink

Image: Poppi.

If you’re addicted to sparkling water (or soda), but are bored of the same old flavors, let us introduce you to Poppi. This brightly colored line of prebiotic sodas will make you feel as cheerful as they look. These gut-healthy drinks are made with Apple Cider Vinegar — but don’t worry, you won’t taste a bit of it.

Poppi $35.88 on Amazon.com Buy now

