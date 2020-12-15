Ina Garten Just Shared A Festive Holiday Cocktail Recipe That We’re Definitely Making This Year

We’re always looking for ways to make the holidays feel special, and that’s especially true in 2020. Since many of us won’t be able to spend the holidays with the family and friends we usually see this time of year, we’re trying to think of ways to make our smaller gatherings feel festive, and this easy pomegranate gimlet recipe from Ina Garten is a hot ticket to that cheery feeling we’re looking to create.

Gimlets are simple but refreshing cocktails that are usually made with vodka or gin, lime juice, and simple syrup. But Garten’s spin adds pomegranate to the mix, which gives the cocktail a festive red hue, something that looks even more cheery when a slice of green lime is added to the glass as garnish.

She uses pomegranate juice, gin, lime juice, and simple syrup to make these gimlets, but the real trick is in how you serve them. Garten calls for adding your martini glasses to the freezer at least an hour before serving. This ensures that the drinks stay ice cold while you’re sipping on them, which is important for a cocktail that isn’t served on the rocks. Oh, and in case you were wondering, these babies are served shaken, not stirred – this OXO cocktail shaker will do the trick nicely, and it’s from one of Garten’s recommended brands.

Another important note is that these gimlets are made with freshly squeezed lime juice, not the kind that comes in a little lime-shaped bottle at the grocery store (and no, not even that fancy bottle of key lime juice is as good as the fresh stuff). You’ll need six to eight limes, and a good citrus juicer (Garten recommends this OXO wooden citrus reamer), but the work is so worth it when you get that fresh, citrusy zing in your cocktail.

So many holiday traditions revolve around eating rich, heavy meals and decadent desserts, so serving a tart, not-too-sweet cocktail like a pomegranate gimlet is a smart move. It helps balance the richness of the rest of your meals, and the touch of lime helps transport you away from the cold to somewhere warm and tranquil. If only all holiday recipes were as easy as Garten’s cocktail, right?

