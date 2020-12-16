Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

Anything that Ina Garten touches turns into gold, so when the shared some of her favorite kitchen cleaning tools in a recent video segment for The New York Times, she basically broke the internet (resulting in some items selling out — more on that later). That was simply not enough Ina Garten for us this holiday season, so that’s why we recently hosted a Barefoot For the Holidays virtual event (you can watch it here!). During the event, SheKnows’ lifestyle editor, Kenzie Mastroe, chatted about recipes from Garten’s latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, with Cassandra Schultz and Cintia Parsons — Garten superfans and the co-founders behind Cassandra’s Kitchen. They’re basically Ina Garten encyclopedias.

Of course, we couldn’t resist talking more about one of Garten’s go-to tools mentioned in both Ina’s recent video segment and our Barefoot For the Holidays virtual event. Of course, we’re talking about the Stretch-tite Wrap’n Snap 7500 and it’ll make putting leftovers away something you’ll actually look forward to doing.

To no surprise, it’s been sold out everywhere since she shared it with the world. However, it’s back in stock at Walmart and Amazon, but we doubt they’ll be available for long— so hop on it!

Image: Wrap’N Snap.

Stretch-Tite Wrap'n Snap 7500 Dispenser/Cutter $41.67 Buy now

Don’t judge the Wrap’n Snap by its very dated appearance. Instead of wrangling a standard box of plastic wrap to get the perfect cut for cooking or putting away leftovers, use a Wrap’N Snap for a fuss-free experience. “I use it all the time,” Garten says. “It’s just great.”

If you don’t get your hands on it from Walmart or Amazon, the good news is that we discovered a bunch of lookalikes that are just as good as the Wrap’N Snap Garten uses on the regular. Happy wrap and snapping!

Pop of Color

Image: Amazon.

These pastel-hued kitchen helpers will elevate your wrapping game. You’ll have no shame in keeping them on the counter to display.

Cling Film Cutter $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Double Wrapping

Image: Hutzler.

Keep one for yourself and give one for a gift with this set of two dispensers. Or, keep both so you always have an extra on hand.

Gray Refillable Wrap Dispensers (Set of 2) $18.97 Buy now

Space Saver

Image: Amazon.

If counter space is tight, this wall-mounted version will keep things from getting cramped. Plus, it’ll always be at the ready.

Jim Scharf-Ezee Wrap Dispensr 1000 Plastic Wrap Dispenser $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

