It was kind of a strange year, and if you’re anything like us, you spent a lot more time than usual in the kitchen during 2020, thanks to COVID, restaurant shut-downs, and the like. So when we saw that the most-searched food item of the year on Google was sourdough bread, we weren’t too surprised – after all, it seems like everyone we know tried their hand at making tangy sourdough boules and baguettes and keeping a sourdough starter alive during early quarantine. But some of the other most searched food items of 2020 caught us by total surprise. Like, what the heck is a chaffle?

But let’s start with another item we did expect to see on the list. The second most-searched for food of the year was whipped coffee, also known as dalgona coffee. We got totally swept up in this trend, trying out whipped coffee recipes from Giada De Laurentiis and randos on TikTok all summer long.

The next four items on the list seem to speak to how much everyone missed traveling and shopping this year. Recipes for Disney churros and Dole Whip were the third and fourth on the list, followed by the famous DoubleTree cookie recipe and IKEA meatballs. Sure, COVID made this a strange year, but nothing can stop our cravings for Dole Whip and IKEA foodcourt meatballs!

Number seven on the list is the chaffle. We had to look this one up, and apparently, it’s a low-carb keto two-ingredient waffle made from eggs and cheese. Chaffles can be eaten at breakfast like regular waffles or can be made in a mini waffle iron and used to replace sandwich bread, burger buns, and other such carby foods.

Speaking of hamburger buns, those were number eight on the list. Kind of random, right? We’re guessing this one was big when stores were running out of bread in the first month or so of quarantine.

Rounding out the list was the egg salad sandwich (perhaps because of the famous Konbi Japanese-style egg salad sandwich?) and healthy banana bread, another recipe we’re pretty sure every single person we know attempted to make during quarantine this year.

Do any of the items on the list surprise you? Are there any items missing that you expected to see? We’re a little surprised that pancake cereal, the top food moment on TikTok this year, didn’t make Google’s list, and the Chaffle totally threw us for a loop, but other than that, most of it makes sense. And honestly, now that we’ve read it, egg salad sandwiches for supper with banana bread for dessert just might be on our menu this week.

