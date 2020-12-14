Oprah Just Shared the Foodie Christmas Gift She Got From Meghan Markle

Do you ever wonder how the rich and famous celebrate the holidays? What do you get someone who literally has everything, if not something outrageous like a life-size platinum statue of Cardi B or the fracking rights to planet XR-392? Well Oprah, arguably one of the richest and most famous people in the world, just shared a thoughtful Christmas gift she got from her neighbor “M,” as in Meghan Markle, and it’s actually a really sweet, cozy gift that even those of us who aren’t royalty (or television royalty) can enjoy too: Clevr Blends superfood lattes.

In a video on Instagram, Oprah showed off the gift basket she got from Ms. Markle, which was filled with a selection of Clevr Blends lattes in different flavors including Matcha SuperLatte, Chai SuperLatte, and her favorite, the Golden SuperLatte. According to Oprah, it’s her “new drink of choice for the morning and night.” In fact, she likes them so much that she says if she’d tried them sooner, she would have added Clevr Blends to her Favorite Things list this year. If that’s not a ringing endorsement, what is?

The lattes are super easy to make – you just add a scoopful of the superfood latte powder to your mug, then use a milk frother (one of our fave kitchen tools) to mix the powder with some hot water. Top off with more hot water, and you’ve got an instantly creamy superfood latte. They’re also plant-based, so they’re perfect for anyone on your list.

Each bag of Clevr Blends costs $28 and makes 14 lattes. It’s a little pricey, but think of it this way – if you were getting a superfood latte at a cafe, it would cost you way more than $2 per serving!

They even offer a starter kit that comes with two latte flavors of your choice and a re-chargeable frother, which would be a great gift for anyone in your life who is into superfoods, adaptogens, probiotics, and other crunchy stuff like that.

Sure, it’s not cheap, but it’s the easiest way we can think of to start our mornings and end our days like Oprah and Meghan Markle!

