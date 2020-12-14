Bagel lovers, brace yourselves for the most beautiful bagels you’ve ever seen, courtesy of the phenomenal Rachael Ray. The Food Network star and cookbook author shared an Instagram post today of an absolutely stacked everything bagel, and…wow. We’re thinking Sunday brunch at Rachael’s house is way better than it is at ours. I mean, take a look at this culinary wonder:

Sharing the mouthwatering photo on her Instagram, Ray began her caption, “Bagel Lab 🤓🎄holiday edition,” before listing the ingredients she used to creat this masterpiece, including: beet horseradish; Scottish smoked salmon; capers, cucumber slivers, and more. However, there is one ingredient that really elevates the TV personality’s bagel above all others: schug.

Unfamiliar with schug (or zhug)? As Ray explains on her website, it’s a “fresh hot sauce that has origins to Yemen but is used all over the Middle East.” The spicy green herb sauce sauce includes a mix of cilantro, mint, and parsley — just to name a few ingredients. Bright and festively flavorful, it’s a topping we suddenly need to have.

Of course, bagel toppings can go way beyond the usual schmear, but the presentation of Ray’s everything bagel is pretty impressive — and the schug just elevates it to a completely different level.

If you’re feeling ready to tackle a new recipe and elevate your own bagel breakfast, this is your chance. The schug recipe originally appeared in the Harvest 2020 issue of Rachael Ray In Season magazine, but you can find it on her website, too.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: