Costco is Selling Real French Chocolate Croissants — & They’re on Sale Right Now

Ah, Paris! If you’ve traveled to the city of lights before, you know how revered their infamous Pains au Chocolat, also known as chocolate croissants, are. I mean is there anything more intoxicating than that sweet puff pastry smell? While most of us sadly cannot take that trip to France and walk around the Champs-Élysées anytime soon, our love of croissants remains. And now thanks to Costco, there’s an easy (and much more affordable) way to bring a bit of Parisian cuisine to our homes. You can now buy real French chocolate croissants at the warehouse giant. Pair the buttery flaky pastry with a cappuccino in the morn and you’ll be living your best Francophile life, no flight necessary!

Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the pastry find on Instagram, writing, “Yum! Grab these pains au chocolat pastries for $2 off through 12/24! ($4.99 after $2 off)” The package states that the delicious croissants are a product of France and crafted by French bakers, which makes this purchase an automatic steal in our opinion.

And yes, for just $4.99 you can get 16 pain au chocolates. It’s safe to say the warehouse giant has once again delighted us with its amazing deals. To take advantage of the $2 off offer, you have to act soon, as the discount expires in stores on Dec. 24. But the non-sale price of $6.99 is honestly still a steal. (If you haven’t gotten a Costco membership yet — what are you waiting for?)

Excited fans were quick to comment: One offered a tip for potential buyers, writing, “20 sec in the microwave…DELISH!!” Just the thought of the melted chocolate-y goodness is mouthwatering. Another commented, “These things are the reason for my quarantine 15.” To that, we have two things to say: eat those croissants without shame, and say bonjour to living like the French!

