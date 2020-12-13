As we stay home during the cold-weather season, we’ve found a way to stay warm that doesn’t involve snuggling in our blankets: baking (OK, maybe we’re still lounging in a pile of blankets too). Many of us are deep into the cookie-baking grind (we’re looking at you Martha Stewart), and our Italian food queen, a.k.a Giada De Laurentiis has just shared her latest take on festive, dunkable baked goods: New and Improved Holiday Biscotti.

De Laurentiis shared a picture of her red, white, and green creation on Instagram, writing “Who else is baking cookies today?? If you need to add something else to the lineup, @Giadadelaurentiis’ holiday biscotti are always a winner – and they make a great gift to drop off to friends, family and neighbors!”

The chef shared the recipe on her Giadzy website, writing, “I’m always improving on my old recipes, and I made this one a bit crunchier and crisper — and a bit easier to make, too!”

De Laurentiis doesn’t go into details about how this new and improved holiday biscotti recipe is easier to make, but if she says so, we believe her! And some quick sleuthing on the site gives a clue: while the total time to make this recipe is close to 3 hours, the actual prep time is only 15 minutes — down from the original version‘s 25 minutes.

Another great thing about the chef’s Italian pastry? De Laurentiis’ biscotti can be made ahead of time and are freezer-friendly. She notes that these can be stored in “an airtight container up to 4 days” or you can “wrap them in foil and freeze in resealable plastic bags up to 3 weeks.”

Sounds like a plan to us!

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ New and Improved Holiday Biscotti recipe.

