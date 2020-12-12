Costco is Selling The Perfect Sharable Dessert Just in Time for the Holidays

We’ll admit, we miss dining in our favorite restaurants and not having to cook every day. We miss ordering dessert and lingering over every last bite. So being able to bring home a heavenly treat that gives us the feeling of dining out? Well, put it in our cart. The Cheesecake Factory has — duh — amazingly delicious cheesecake (it is called the cheesecake factory after all) and now, we can bring a piece of the magic home thanks to Costco. The warehouse giant is currently selling cheesecake bites from The Cheesecake Factory in the most epic way. Each box contains — wait for it — three different flavors and 54 pre-sliced bites.

Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain shared the find on Instagram, noting that the 54-count box is just $13.49. Yes, you read that right. You can get 54 bite-sized cheesecake treats for less than fifteen bucks. If you pace yourself, this sweet box can last you and your family a while (though if we’re being honest, we’d be surprised if it lasted you more than two weeks).

Each box includes 18 pieces each of the three flavors: caramel, raspberry, and chocolate. Excited fans flocked to the comments. One user joked, “This is dangerous. I’m just having 5 bites of cheesecake… 10x” And hey, if we think about it that way it’s only five bites… right?

Another wrote, “A true Christmas miracle 😍” If you’re planning on having a socially distant holiday gathering, or even portioning out some edible gifts for friends and family, this is the perfect sharable finger food dessert.

Given the excitement we’re seeing from dessert-lovers online, we don’t expect these to be in stock very long. So run, don’t walk, to your nearest Costco now to try and snag a box before they’re gone.

