Costco is Selling The Perfect Sharable Dessert Just in Time for the Holidays

Daisy Maldonado
Michael Buckner. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
We’ll admit, we miss dining in our favorite restaurants and not having to cook every day. We miss ordering dessert and lingering over every last bite. So being able to bring home a heavenly treat that gives us the feeling of dining out? Well, put it in our cart. The Cheesecake Factory has — duh — amazingly delicious cheesecake (it is called the cheesecake factory after all) and now, we can bring a piece of the magic home thanks to Costco. The warehouse giant is currently selling cheesecake bites from The Cheesecake Factory in the most epic way. Each box contains — wait for it — three different flavors and 54 pre-sliced bites.

Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain shared the find on Instagram, noting that the 54-count box is just $13.49. Yes, you read that right. You can get 54 bite-sized cheesecake treats for less than fifteen bucks. If you pace yourself, this sweet box can last you and your family a while (though if we’re being honest, we’d be surprised if it lasted you more than two weeks).

Each box includes 18 pieces each of the three flavors: caramel, raspberry, and chocolate. Excited fans flocked to the comments. One user joked, “This is dangerous. I’m just having 5 bites of cheesecake… 10x” And hey, if we think about it that way it’s only five bites… right?

Another wrote, “A true Christmas miracle 😍” If you’re planning on having a socially distant holiday gathering, or even portioning out some edible gifts for friends and family, this is the perfect sharable finger food dessert.

Given the excitement we’re seeing from dessert-lovers online, we don’t expect these to be in stock very long. So run, don’t walk, to your nearest Costco now to try and snag a box before they’re gone.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

