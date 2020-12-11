Ina Garten’s Baked Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu Is the Ultimate Winter Recipe & Holiday Gift

Ina Garten is a master chef, culinary icon and all-around rockstar. Author of Modern Comfort Food, Garten has gifted her followers with tons of hearty meals that result in wide smiles across dinner tables worldwide. We think that the best dinners are the ones that can be shared with people you care about (virtually or in-person). We understand this year’s holiday celebrations pose certain *ahem* challenges and that’s why we hosted our Barefoot For The Holidays event earlier this week (you can watch the whole thing here)! The event featured our lifestyle editor Kenzie Mastroe speaking with fellow Ina superfans — Cassandra Schultz and Cintia Parsons — the co-founders and masterminds behind Cassandra’s Kitchen. During the event, Parsons, Schultz and Mastroe discussed several Ina Garten-inspired tips, tricks and recipe ideas for this year’s socially distanced get-togethers and Cassandra Schultz showcased one Ina Garten dish, in particular, that is both the comfort we all need right now and a heartfelt gift: the Barefoot Contessa’s Baked Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu.

To make the recipe, some of the ingredients you’ll need are fresh mozzarella, tomato paste, diced carrots, and yellow onions — just to name a few. Not only does this recipe taste and smell delicious, it looks amazing too. You can make your baked rigatoni in Cassandra’s Kitchen Rectangular Roaster for a picture-perfect dish.

Sure, the dish is perfect for our dinner tables, but, it also makes a great gift if you know how to package it. If you are making the recipe with the intent to share it with someone else, Cassandra recommends not cooking the dish all the way through so the recipient can heat it up and the dish won’t taste like reheated leftovers.

Cassandra packaged the food in Plan B Aluminum Food Containers. The container makes it easy to reheat because all the recipient has to do is take the plastic lid off and pop the aluminum container in the oven! And if you’re feeling particularly crafty, spread even more of the holiday spirit by adorning the container with a festive bow or putting it in a holiday bag to drop off.

The gift of food is powerful, and we’d say it is a pretty solid present. Cassandra and Cintia graciously provided a discount code for SheKnows shoppers to use on their purchases from Cassandra’s Kitchen. Just enter the code SHEKNOWS15 at checkout to receive 15% off your order! The promo code is valid until Saturday, December 12.

You can get Ina Garten’s Baked Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu recipe from her latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food.

