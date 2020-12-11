Ina Garten’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Globs Are the Only Dessert You’ll Want to Make This Holiday Season

Chocolate and peanut butter in a dessert? You just can’t go wrong. It’s a classic flavor combo and one that Ina Garten knows very well. One of Ina Garten‘s most popular desserts is her chocolate peanut butter globs. And in true Garten fashion, they’re so simple to make — and even easier to devour.

“These cookies are actually amazing,” Garten says in an episode of Barefoot Contessa. “They’re like these big mounds and they’re stuffed with chocolate chips and peanut butter chips and pecans and walnuts. They’re so good.”

What makes Garten’s chocolate peanut butter glob recipe so unique is it not only combines two of virtually everyone’s favorite flavors, but the recipe also calls for a dash of instant espresso powder (Garten recommends Medaglia D’Oro).

“It [the espresso powder] really brings out the chocolate,” Garten says.

Vanilla also brings out the chocolate, and Garten’s go-to is Nielsen-Massey Vanilla.

To make the globs, you’ll start by melting the butter, chocolate chips, and unsweetened chocolate. As that cools, beat the eggs, espresso powder, and vanilla, followed by the sugar and chocolate mixture. Fold the chocolate mixture into a mixture of the flour, baking powder, and salt. Then, you’ll fold a mixture of the chocolate and peanut butter chips and nuts into the chocolate mixture. Finally, drop onto a sheet pan, and bake!

View Garten’s chocolate peanut butter globs recipe on Food Network.

“Nothing’s ever made worse with peanut butter, right?” Right, Ina Garten. Peanut butter all the things, please.

