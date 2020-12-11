Martha Stewart’s Winter Fruit Sangria Is a Holiday Must-Serve

On Thursday, Martha Stewart donned her favorite gray sweater and velvet choker, hopped on Zoom, and hosted her second live cooking class in partnership with Sur La Table. Between sharing several anecdotes (did you know she hired Chef Pierre Schaedelin of Le Cirque as her private chef while she was on house arrest?), giving attendees an exclusive look inside her Bedford kitchen, and imparting many cooking tips and hacks, Stewart’s live, interactive cooking classes are unbelievably entertaining — and you even get to learn how to cook from the master herself. Our favorite recipe? Stewart’s Winter Fruit Sangria.

For her live, 120-minute Christmas cooking class (that’s right, attendees spent a staggering two hours with the culinary queen), Stewart guided attendees step-by-step through her favorite holiday hors d’oeuvres, including her Cheese Gougeres, Classic Shrimp Cocktail, and Potato Pancakes. It’s the cocktail she kicked the class off with, however, that we’re excited to make this month: her Winter Fruit Sangria.

“I’m big on cocktails during COVID,” Stewart said during the class as she grabbed a bottle of 2015 Toro Loco Reserva Red Blend.

For Stewart’s Winter Fruit Sangria, you’ll need fresh orange juice, and sliced fresh fruit, including oranges and apples. You’ll also want to grab a can of club soda. “Club soda adds a little bit of a fizz or sparkle to your sangria,” she said.

The recipe also calls for brandy, but if you aren’t a fan of brandy, Stewart recommends swapping it for cognac.

And, of course, you need red wine — and Stewart’s go-to is the aforementioned Toro Loco. “It’s a very nice Spanish wine,” she said. “This comes from the Martha Stewart Wine Company. You can order it by subscription online and get it delivered to your door.”

Making the sangria’s easy, too. You simply stir together the brandy, sugar, and orange and apple slices. Let it sit for 15 minutes, and then add the wine, club soda, and orange juice.

But here’s where the Stewart-approved sangria-making hacks come in.

Before you make the sangria, there are two supplies you’ll need: a large, clear jar (versus a traditional pitcher) and a square ladle.

“If you don’t have a square ladle, you’re crazy. Really,” Stewart said matter-of-factly.

Attendees raved over how clever the jar was, too. And while the particular jar she used isn’t available on Sur La Table yet, we did find a comparable two-gallon glass jar and a square ladle on Amazon for your next batch.

The Christmas cooking class was, unfortunately, Stewart’s last live class with Sur La Table this year, but stay tuned for possible 2021 dates. Tickets are $49 per household. Sur La Table’s other online cooking classes are $29 per household.

“Our classes are designed to be fun, inspiring, and useful,” Stewart said.

