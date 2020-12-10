Chrissy Teigen Just Dropped Her (Mostly) Edible Holiday Gift Guide & We’re Drooling

If you lost your mind when Oprah dropped her Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon, just wait until you hear about Chrissy Teigen’s foodie-filled version. She just dropped her Cravings-themed holiday gift guide, and it’s overflowing with mostly edible gifts from lots of small businesses (and Amazon), so no excuse not to buy everything, right? Prepare to start drooling in 3, 2, 1…

Related story Martha Stewart's Supremely Soft Flannel Sheets Are On Sale at Target

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The very Chrissy gift guide is broken down by recipient and is set up sort of like a CosmoGirl quiz if you will, according to Teigen. Cool gifts wrapped up in nostalgia? We’re in.

Image: Cravings.

From cozy movie night gifts to a “Borrow My Thai Mom” guide with all her mom’s favorite cooking items (we were not mentally prepared for this gem), there’s a little something for every person on your list (and yourself, duh). From Cravings cookware to pantry staples, this thing is loaded with food-themed treasures so you can gift just like Chrissy. And if you were wondering if sushi-inspired bath bombs were a thing, they are.

Oh, ICYMI, her mom, Pepper, announced yesterday that her very own cookbook is available for pre-order! You can never have too much Teigen news in a day, right?

Ahead, check out what we’re salivating over from her expertly curated gift guide, and keep in mind that shipping delays are expected this season. In other words, get to shopping right now!

The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer

Image: Etsy.

These sushi rolls from Etsy look good enough to eat, but they’re actually made for soaking in the tub and not eating. Turns out Chrissy loves Etsy as much as we do, so we’re going to stock up on these adorable food-themed bath bombs for gifts. Note that these sadly aren’t available to ship by Christmas, but they’re something to keep in mind for post-holiday gifting.

Sushi-Inspired Bath Bomb Set $7.50 Buy now

Salt with a Kick

Image: Jacobsen Salt Co.

Thanks to Ina Garten, we only stock our kitchens with fancy salts now. And if you’re adventurous, your taste buds will appreciate the spicy gourmet salts from Jacobsen Salt Co. that’ll take your meals up a few notches instantly.

Chili Lime Salt $11.00 Buy now

Chrissy’s Wok

Image: Target.

You can’t whip up meals without hard-working cookware. Naturally, a wok from her Cravings line made the gift guide, and it works just as good as it looks. The clear glass lid makes it a cinch to monitor how that Pad Thai is coming along.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5.8qt My Go To Stainless Steel Wok with Lid $59.99 Buy now

Pepper-Approved Thai

Image: Amazon.

What do you know, her gift guide has quite a few things from Amazon! It includes this Pad Thai kit that’ll get you pretty close to making Pepper’s mouthwatering version in your own kitchen.

Sushi-Inspired Bath Bomb Set $7.50 Buy now

Vacation-Ready Glasses

Image: Anthropologie.

Since you’re not going on a tropical vacation anytime soon, you can at least feel like it while you’re mixing up cocktails at home. Made by world-renowned French designer Nathalie Lee, this tropical drinkware doubles as art.

Nathalie Lete Tropical Juice Glass $12.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: