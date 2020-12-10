Like daughter, like mother.

Model-turned-cookbook-author Chrissy Teigen’s mom Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen is following in her daughter’s footsteps, releasing a cookbook of her own. Slated to hit shelves April 13, The Pepper Thai Cookbook is chock full of 80 mouthwatering Thai recipes — and we’re already hungry for her Seafood Pad Cha, Roasted Lemongrass Chicken, and Nam Prik Moo Sloppy Joes.

Pepper’s cookbook described as a “kind of prequel to Chrissy’s bestseller Cravings.”

“In this debut cookbook … Pepper shares the dishes that made Chrissy fall in love with food and cooking,” the Pepper Thai Cookbook description states. “The chapters are quirky and fun, like ‘Always Snacking’ (Thai Beef Jerky, Son-in-Law Scotch Eggs), Salads but not Boring (Naked Shrimp Salad), Back Home in Korat (Turkey Grapow), and Pepper’s Pantry (Puffy Fried Eggs, Sweet Chile Jam).”

The cookbook will feature more than just recipes. Pepper also tells stories about her early days in the U.S., including learning to cook Thai dishes with American ingredients and substitutes and what it’s like to raise and live with a famous daughter.

“When I first came here 38 years ago, Thai ingredients were not accessible,” Pepper says, per Food & Wine. “I had to travel to find them! Now, we’re so lucky, because you can find most of these things in a general market, even Thai peppers and lemongrass.”

Originally from Thailand, Pepper moved to the U.S. to help her then-husband operate a bar he owned in Idaho. It was at this bar that she would cook food with Thai flavors for patrons and eventually adopt the nickname “Pepper,” thanks to her love for spicy food.

“I grew up helping my mom, who was a cafeteria lady at school. I essentially had to be another mom, because she was a very hard-working lady who woke up at 2 a.m. to go to the market,” Pepper says. “When I got older, I went with her and had to learn all of the ingredients, vegetables, preparation, everything … when I go back to Thailand, I would love to go back and visit that market.”

Is it April yet?

