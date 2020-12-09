Costco’s 4-Pound Cinnamon Cake Is An Epic Christmas Gift

When the holidays are near, we find ourselves loading up on all of the tastiest foods we can find at the store, from Trader Joe’s seasonal items to Ina Garten’s favorite vanilla so we can get our baking on. And don’t forget Costco. We find ourselves there in the weeks leading up to the holidays anyway, hunting for the perfect holiday gifts and stocking up on baking essentials, so of course we’re going to grab seasonal baked goods if we see them. This year, one of the tastiest Costco finds we’ve heard of is their 4-pound Cinnamon Cake. Yes, you read that right!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

You may be wondering “who really needs four pounds of cinnamon swirl butter cake?” Our answer: A. You live in a different reality than us, and B. Literally everyone could use four pounds of buttery, cinnamon-infused cake, especially in a year like this one!

The cake is only $11.99, and it comes in cute cellophane packaging with a white lace doily print on the bottom and a sparkling gold, red, and green holiday bow on top, making it ideal for last-minute gift giving. Pair it with some fancy European butter and a bag of gourmet coffee and you’ve given someone the gift of the ultimate holiday breakfast…or you can treat yourself to the same thing! Surely your friends will understand that the appeal of the cinnamon swirl butter cake was just too strong to let go of. Then again, at just $11.99 a pop, you could always buy one for your household, and one to give away.

Costco’s cinnamon swirl butter cake is made by Jean’s Posh Pantry in Poway, Calif., which specializes in making baked goods and sweet treats for retailers across the country. If you don’t have a Costco near you (or just need to get a new membership), you can also buy this very similar Old Fashioned Buttermilk Cinnamon Streusel Cake from them on Amazon.

Jean's Posh Pantry Cinnamon Streusel Cake 29.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

The cake sounds delicious as is, but we also love the idea of treating it like a giant cinnamon roll. Warm it up before serving, then drizzle it with some homemade icing to give it an over-the-top holiday flair. Any way you serve it, this jumbo cake is bound to be a hit.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.