We’re pretty big fans of routinely sipping on our hot chocolate during the cold-weather season. One of our favorite signature hot chocolate flavors? Mexican hot chocolate. There’s nothing quite like its rich and creamy taste that promises to leave your soul satisfied and warm. We’re always looking for new delicious treats that will replicate this feeling and give us the comfort we need. Which is why we love this new recipe from Martha Stewart that transforms Mexican hot chocolate into another snack that we love: cookies. Not only does it taste like our favorite hot chocolate but it also has an added kick of spice. Leave it to the queen of desserts to gift us with the perfect recipe that we will make over and over again. Sorry Santa, these cookies are all for us!

Sharing her recipe on Instagram, Stewart wrote, “With all of the spicy, chocolate-y flavors of Mexican hot chocolate in cookie form, you’re going to love making (and eating!) these flavorful cookies. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio and make a batch for your virtual cookie swap. 👆🏼” It’s a fan-favorite recipe, and one look at that picture and it is not hard to tell why.

So what exactly gives these cookies their spicy twist? Chile powder. Yep, you’ll use a teaspoon of chile powder in your mixture along with your other ingredients. Tell your tastebuds to get ready for this flavorful rollercoaster, one bite and you’ll be hooked.

Not convinced? Excited Stewart fans flooded the comments of the post saying how much their family loved these cookies. Many other people responded in the comments saying that it is a recipe that have made in their kitchen multiple times.

One user wrote, “I’ve been using this recipe for the last couple years! Everyone loves them!”

Get Martha Stewart’s Mexican Hot-Chocolate Cookies recipe.

