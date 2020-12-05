One of our favorite things to do when the temperature drops outside is to make our homes warm and toasty while making some delicious baked goods. Not only is it fun to make with your kiddos but the spoonful of the tasty desserts or nothing less of soul-satisfying. When we’re on the hunt for classic treats we turn to one of the best chefs: Martha Stewart. The lifestyle brand mogul not only has fantastic dishes that we enjoy on our dinner tables, but has gifted her followers with amazing hearty confections we have made time and time again. In fact, Stewart has even released her own cookbook completed dedicated to desserts. On a new episode of Martha Bakes!, Stewart dedicated an entire 20 minutes to her infamous Angel Food Cake. Sharing her best tips and tricks for the classic dessert, you’ll want to grab a pen and paper to take notes as you follow along!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stewart announced her show’s new episode on her Instagram, writing, “There’s a reason angel food cake is a favorite dessert — it’s tender, light as air, and tastes, well, divine! Today on Martha Bakes, @marthastewart48 shares her favorite recipes for making this heavenly dessert. Watch the episode on youtube.com/marthastewart (originally aired on @pbs) or by visiting the link in bio!”

In the episode uploaded onto her Youtube page, Stewart sets out to show her viewers two different versions of the dessert: White Angel Food Cake and Brown Sugar Angel Food Cake.

She begins the video by saying, “You can decorate these cakes very differently, You can serve them with a variety of ingredients. Whatever way you serve; your guest, your friends, your family, will love you if you make them an Angel Food Cake.” You heard it from Stewart herself, this is the cake you need to try this winter!

The one kitchen essential you’ll need? A Tube Pan.

For baking newbies, the chef reassures her audience that mastering the light and fluffy cake is “very easy to make.”

Get Martha Stewart’s Classic Angel Food Cake recipe.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.