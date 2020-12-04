Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Pasta Dish for All Your Leftover Fall Squash

Squash is one of those versatile fruits we absolutely love to indulge in during the colder seasons of the year. It’s comforting and tasty and makes a great addition to just about any dish. While most may attribute squash to the fall season, it is equally, if not more, delicious in the winter. Hence, the power of the winter squash. If there is one thing Giada De Laurentiis knows how to do, it’s cooking a mean pasta dish. And now, De Laurentiis is here to remind her followers that the gourd is a hearty and useful ingredient in a new dish: Pasta With Butternut Squash and Goat Cheese. Grab a glass of your favorite wine and settle in because our favorite Italian chef has done it again!

“Winter squash is still going strong in our kitchens, and this pasta is a great way to showcase it: a creamy goat cheese sauce, toasted walnuts, and lotsa pasta. Caramelize your favorite winter squash along with onions, and toss it all together for a perf dinner. Grab the #recipe in the profile link!” the chef wrote on Instagram.

De Laurentiis has made a name for herself as our certified Pasta Queen, so it was only expected she’d be the one to spruce up our cold-weather pasta dishes. The prep time for the chef’s pasta is only 10 minutes, but you shouldn’t expect to eat anytime soon after as the cooking time is noted as being closer to an hour.

Though toasted walnuts are part of the recipe, you can always customize it to your own preferences in the case of allergies, etc. And if you do choose to use the nuts as part of your dish, De Laurentiis advises toasting the walnuts on a baking sheet and baking the walnuts until they are lightly toasted.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Pasta With Butternut Squash and Goat Cheese recipe.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: