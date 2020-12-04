TikTok Unveiled Its Top 10 Food Trends of 2020 & the Number One Spot Has Us Very Confused

What a year it’s been for the food world, amirite? As we all hunkered down, 2020 had us dusting off kitchen tools and appliances we hadn’t touched in months (OK, fine, years) and trying our hand at everything from baking sourdough bread to making cucumber boats, dalgona coffee, and yes, even pancake cereal. And no app better documented our triumphs — and facepalm-inducing fails — better than TikTok.

This week, TikTok released its top 100 creators and videos across several categories, including top challenges and most impactful creators to top food recipes, trends, and hacks. And as TikTok’s press release so accurately put it, “2020 could be described as the year when everyone became a semi-professional chef because, well, we had no choice.”

“It’s been our honor to watch these videos and creators grow and share what have become iconic, sometimes even life-changing, moments of 2020,” says Vanessa Pappas, Interim Head of TikTok, in a press release. “TikTok is here to bring joy, and with the year we’ve experienced, I’m thrilled to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the myriad of ways the TikTok community helped us come together, bridge divides, and find both lightness and poignancy when we needed it most.”

Let’s take a look at the top 10 food moments on TikTok.

Pancake Cereal

OK, we’re a little surprised to see this at the #1 spot. Sure, it’s cute and we definitely had more time on our hands than usual this year to make something so elaborate, but this still seems like so much effort!

Whipped Coffee

Whipped cream, ice, coffee, and creamer: It’s as simple as that. And this satisfying simplicity is exactly why it took off.

Banana Bread

It’s safe to say that after this banana bread recipe went viral, we never wasted a banana again.

Oddly Satisfying for the BBQ Lovers

BBQ food porn? Yeah, that happened this year.

Doughnut Cereal

Pancake cereal was just the gateway recipe.

Ramsay Reacts

“What are you doing, young lady?”

“Peel the potatoes, come on. Really?”

“You should know better. Shame on you, Holly!”

Cream Cheese & Bell Peppers

It’s exactly that: People spread cream cheese into their bell peppers, and ate it for lunch. Customizations, like adding pepperoni, soon followed.

Ice Cream Cake

2020: The year we watched people make ice cream cakes.

How to Make Chocolate… From Scratch

Nick Digiovanni spend five days making this informative TikTok, and 3.8 million views later, we’re still in awe of it.

DIY Hazelnut Spread

Why buy Nutella when you can make your own batch?

And there you have it! TikTok’s biggest food trends and recipes. And suddenly we’re hungry.

