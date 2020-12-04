One Surprising Store-Bought Ingredient Makes Ina Garten’s Ham Next-Level Delicious

There are few foods that are synonymous with the holidays. For Thanksgiving, there’s turkey. But as we leave Thanksgiving and near other holidays, we welcome the infamous holiday ham. For many, their annual holiday ham is notoriously devoured with a side of smiles. Yet, even the most timeless of recipes deserve to be spruced up every now and then. Luckily for us, Ina Garten is synonymous with unique, soul-warming recipes we love. The Barefoot Contessa has gifted her followers with a twist on the traditional ham by incorporating this delicious (and surprising) store-bought ingredient: Mango Chutney.

The holiday ham is a tradition that has stood the test of time for a multitude of reasons. There’s just something that is timeless about a classic baked dish enjoyed on a cold winter night — enter the holiday ham.

This year has seen many first-time chefs, and before you panic rest assured that Garten’s ham is beginner-friendly. In addition, the recipe serves 35 for dinner, and 50 for those who are enjoying their dish in smaller portions alongside a cocktail.

To make the ham you’ll need two kitchen essentials: a roasting pan and a food processor. If you don’t have a food processor, we love this Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor that’s currently on sale.

As for the ingredients, you’ll of course need your smoked ham, garlic, and store-bought mango chutney (that is a sure-fire way to give your traditional recipe a tangy twist) — just to name a few.

Leave it to Garten to completely spruce up the way we cook our holiday ham.

Get Ina Garten’s Baked Virginia Ham recipe here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: