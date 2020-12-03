Joanna Gaines Just Launched a Gorgeous Magnolia Kitchen Collection & It Includes Your Favorite Cookware Brands

Anything Chip and Joanna Gaines touches turns to gold, and the the latest kitchen collection from their Magnolia line is no exception. Just in time for cozy winter and holiday cooking, the Fixer Upper duo just dropped the most swoon-worthy kitchen line to make your farmhouse dreams come true— and you’re going to want it all.

The line includes exclusive Magnolia cookware, along with heritage pieces from all your favorite brands like Le Creuset and Staub. Consider this line your one-stop-shop for the best of cookware. I think we can all agree that Joanna’s quickly become the modern-day Martha Stewart, and this latest Magnolia launch seals the deal.

And during a year when we’re all spending more time in the kitchen, this collection is more meaningful than ever.

“Time in the kitchen is about more than just cooking,” she says. “For me, it’s about the food I get to create and the meals and memories that are made. The tools I use and have relied on for years are layered with story and tradition. When I reach for a baking sheet or a casserole dish, it’s not only because they’re useful—but because of the memories they hold. These pieces have become every bit a part of our family’s story as the food they help create.”

Ahead, check out the must-haves from the newest Magnolia line — we’re grabbing some for ourselves and as gifts for our foodie friends. And while you’re at it, make sure to check out Hearth & Hand’s latest holiday collection at Target to complement your new cookware finds. Who runs the world? Chip and Jo.

The Must-Have Set

If you don’t want to buy things a la carte, get all the essentials in one swoop with this pro-grade starter bakeware set by Magnolia. This five-piece set boasts even heat distribution and a proprietary non-stick coating.

Magnolia Baking Starter Kit $76.00 Buy now

Chic Mixing Bowls

These stunning terracotta mixing bowls look like works of art, so you won’t feel the need to hide them away. Made by Rosti, these sturdy, melamine bowls have been around for more than 60 years, so you know they must be good.

Pebble Terra Rosti Mixing Bowl $10.00 Buy now

Timeless Bakeware

Joanna knows we can never get enough Le Creuset, so obviously, some tried-and-true pieces are included in the Magnolia collection. This covered casserole dish is a lifesaver during the holidays, along with the Dutch oven, which happens to be one of Ina Garten’s go-to pieces too.

Le Creuset Rectangular Covered Baking Dish $115.00 Buy now

Classic Cocotte

Of if you prefer Staub, Magnolia has plenty of pieces from this popular kitchen brand too. This sleek cocotte is perfect for slow-cooking meats or veggies.

Staub Oval Cocotte $299.00 Buy now

Chic Cutting Boards

These next-level cutting boards will give those tired plastic versions a run for their money. These farmhouse-inspired pieces are durable, flexible, and are non-slip so you don’t have to worry about any knife accidents in your future.

Magnolia Striped Cutting Boards $14.00 Buy now

