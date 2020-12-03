One of our favorite ways to count down to the holidays is with an advent calendar. And yes, despite what you may think, advent calendars are enjoyable for all ages. Sure, there are some more kid-friendly options out there, but there are tons that have adults-only fun, too (like this wine advent calendar from Target). Just as we love ending the day with a glass of wine, we love starting it with another beverage: coffee. Our morning joe has always been there for us and gives us the boost we need to get through our longest days (or in the case of 2020, the longest year). And now, Costco is selling a 12 Days of Coffee countdown that is exactly what we need to get us through the end of the year.

Costco fan account @costcodeals shared the find on Instagram, writing, “On sale now until 12/24! Get this @sanfranciscobaycoffee 12 days of Costco $15.99! Found at the 📍Tukwila, Wa warehouse!”

As the caption said, this calendar is only on sale until Dec. 24. Being that this is the twelve days of coffee, we do recommend getting yours ASAP. You may be running slightly behind on regular advent calendars, but you’re just in time to start this countdown.

Best of all, the countdown comes at a steal of only $15.99, which is basically how much we spend on a three-day-round to our local Starbucks anyway. Purchasing this calendar is not only a more savvy spending approach, but it will also give you a new and more exciting reason to wake up as you try a new San Francisco Coffee blend every day.

These ready-to-brew blends sound amazing — but if you’re not a Costco member (and if you have a Keurig) you can also get your caffeine fix with this 12 Day Advent Calendar on Amazon.

Until we can turn the page on 2020, this is definitely our kind of calendar.

