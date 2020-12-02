Bobby Flay & Giada De Laurentiis Have a New Show Together and 2021 is Already Better

Last year, when Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis were in Rome together, our hearts started pounding — not because of what it meant for them (the two, as we’ve previously reported, are just friends), but because of what it meant for us: a project involving two of our favorite celebrity chefs! And now we’ve got proof that the foodie collaboration of our dreams is coming to fruition. Flay just shared the exciting news that a new series, Bobby and Giada in Italy, is coming to discovery+ starting Jan. 4.

“Exciting news….All your favorite shows, including a new series ‘Bobby and Giada in Italy,’ are coming to #discoveryplus on January 4th!” he captioned his recent post. “Follow @discoveryplus to stay in the loop on what’s coming… it’s gonna be good.”

The streaming platform boasts more than 2,500 shows and 55,000 “real-life” TV episodes from HGTV, the Food Network, OWN and more — including current and classic shows like The Pioneer Woman and Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — but it’s this new discovery+ original series featuring our beloved Bobby and Giada that we can’t wait to watch.

The service will be $4.99 a month, and we think that’s a bargain to see two of our favorite chefs doing…well, what, exactly, we’re not quite sure yet, since no other details about the series have been shared yet, but judging from both chefs’ Instagrams posts last fall, there was lots of eating involved, and we can only hope the pair will be demonstrating how to make Rome’s best eats, too, as well as sharing loads of brilliant cooking tips. Whatever it involves, we’ll be watching!

