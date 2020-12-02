Trader Joe’s Fondue Kit Made With Artisanal Swiss Cheeses Is Back

The nights are getting cold and chilly, and there’s nothing that warms us up at the end of a long day like a cozy dinner. But we don’t always have time to prepare an elaborate Julia Child-style dish like boeuf bourguignon or lasagna to keep us full and warm, so what’s a gal to do? Luckily, we have Trader Joe’s. Not only do we rely on their staples, like frozen mandarin orange chicken, to keep our families running, but we also turn to their seasonal offerings when we want a hot meal that’s a little fancier than the usual. This week, we’re putting Trader Joe’s Swiss fondue kit on our menus, because it’s finally back in stores!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sure, we might just be eating dinner in our suburban kitchens, but Trader Joe’s fondue kit, made with artisanal Swiss cheese, makes it feel like we’re dining in a cozy chalet after a long day out on the slopes. Even better? It’s only $5.99, which costs way less than a trip to the Alps!

Cheese fondue is traditionally served with cubes of stale or toasted bread, boiled potatoes, and other dippers, though really you can’t go wrong. I mean, what *doesn’t* taste better when dipped in melted, gooey cheese? The packaging recommends pairing it with baguette slices, fresh fruit, and veggies, all of which you can conveniently get while you’re at Trader Joe’s.

If you don’t have a fondue dish, you can make this meal right in your microwave. If you do have a fondue dish, Trader Joe’s says that you should rub the dish with garlic, then add the cheese and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. You can add spices like nutmeg, pepper, or garlic if you like, and once everything is melty and delicious, you can put the fondue pot over a chafing dish so it stays warm as you dip. You could also get an electric fondue pot, like this one, which makes eating fondue super easy – no chafing dish needed (it’s also a fun gift). If you don’t have a fondue pot or a chafing dish, just microwave it until it’s melted, and eat as fast as you can! Trust us, that won’t be a problem.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Pot 69.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pair your Trader Joe’s fondue with a bottle of two-buck chuck, assorted crackers and breads (veggies if you’re feeling ~healthy~), and a fancy dessert, like their frozen chocolate lava gnocchi, and you’ll feel like you’re on a winter vacation, even in the comfort of your own home.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: