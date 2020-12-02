This Ina Garten-Approved All-Clad Pan Is a Steal at Sur La Table Right Now

We love nonstick pans for things like making Jamie Oliver’s 45-second omelet, flipping perfect pancakes, and making fish with crispy skin that won’t stay attached to the bottom of our skillet, but for everything else, we prefer stainless steel. After all, it’s what Ina Garten uses! In fact, her favorite brand of stainless steel cookware is All-Clad. Normally it can be a bit pricey, but right now, you can get a classic All-Clad stainless steel French skillet for a total steal at Sur La Table, just in time for all of your holiday cooking (and gift-giving!).

This 7.5-inch skillet is the perfect little workhorse for your kitchen. It can go from the stove top to the oven, which is ideal for pan-roasting, and it’s big enough to sear steaks, chops, and chicken thighs, without taking up too much space in your cupboard when it’s being stored. It’s especially ideal if you’re usually cooking for just one or two, and a 10- or 12-inch skillet feels like overkill.

The All-Clad stainless steel French skillet is usually $99.95, and worth every penny, but right now it’s just $49.96, a total steal for this Ina-approved piece of professional-quality cookware!

Some people worry about caring for their stainless steel cookware, but it’s really not that hard. It should be washed in warm soapy water after each use (wait until the pan has cooled down before washing), and All-Clad says any discoloration or stubborn stuck-on food should be removed using Bar Keepers Friend (otherwise, over time this build up can cause food to stick). Steel wool should not be used on your pans, as it can scratch them.

Take care of it, and this is the type of quality cookware that could last you a lifetime. Not too bad for a purchase that’s less than $50!

