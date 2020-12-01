Williams Sonoma Is Selling Baby Yoda Macarons Just In Time For The Holidays

We love holiday shopping, but sometimes finding the perfect gift is an uphill battle. That’s why we always try to find out what shows, movies, and podcasts our friends and loves ones are into – once you know that, a world of gift possibilites opens up, whether you wind up getting them an Ina Garten-themed gift from Etsy or a true crime related present for the more macabre friends in your life. But you’re really hitting the jackpot when you find out someone you love is a Star Wars fan, because not only can you get them about a million different collectibles and apparel items, but you can also treat them to these sweet Baby Yoda macarons and cookies from Williams Sonoma!

Edible gifts are great because they don’t end up cluttering your house, and if you’re shopping for a Star Wars fan, chances are they have plenty of knick knacks related to their favorite characters already (the once sold-out Yoda hot cocoa bombs are a must-have gift too). But an edible treat is something they can enjoy without it eventually collecting dust under the bed.

The Star Wars Nevarro Nummies™ Macarons at Williams Sonoma are meant to represent the moment during an episode of The Mandalorian when a Nevarro student is thinking about sharing his snacks with the Child, aka Baby Yoda (sorry, the Child, but Baby Yoda is your real name now).

These artisanal macarons are made in California in the classical French style, filled with a cloud of creamy vanilla frosting and colored a light blue hue that replicates the treats on the television show. At $49.95 for a dozen they’re a little pricey, but that’s not unheard of for macarons.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Star Wars Nevarro Nummies Macarons $49.95 Buy now

That’s not the only Star Wars treat you can get at Williams Sonoma. If your friend is more of a Star Wars traditionalist and isn’t into the new series, these classic Star Wars Macarons might be more their cup of tea (and delicious with a cup of tea, now that we think of it).

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Star Wars Macarons $49.95 Buy now

If you’re looking for a gift that’s a little more affordable, you’re in luck. Williams Sonoma also has adorable Baby Yoda iced sugar cookies, and they’re just $9.95 each. They make a great gift or stocking stuffer for the Star Wars fan in your life.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

The Mandalorian The Child Iced Cookie $9.95 Buy now

Any of these edible Star Wars gifts will make the fan in your life smile…even if that Star Wars fan is yourself!

