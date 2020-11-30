Wiliams Sonoma Has a Wild Sale On Staub Cast Iron Dutch Ovens for Cyber Monday

It’s comfort food season, and that means that we’re roasting, stewing, baking, and braising pretty much every food that comes through our kitchen. Our favorite multi-purpose tool for comfort food cooking has always been an enameled cast iron Dutch oven. We’ve often waxed poetic about Le Creuset, Ina Garten’s favorite brand, but there’s another maker out there that’s like the Cadillac of cast iron Dutch ovens: Staub. And right now, the Staub 4-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is part of Williams Sonoma’s Cyber Monday sale at the lowest price we’ve seen.

Right now, Williams Sonoma is selling these enameled cast iron Staub Dutch ovens for just $99. That’s a huge markdown from the suggested retail price of $429-$457 – yes, you read those numbers correctly! Nordstrom also has them for a fraction of the cost — this gorgeous cast iron cocotte is 52 percent off right now.

So, why is Staub usually so expensive? It’s all about quality. This French brand is known for durability, and for how it combines form with function. The enamel coating, made from glass powder and mineral pigments, protects the cast iron from thermal shock and scratching. The Dutch oven lids are self-basting, thanks to little spikes on the inside of the lid that collect condensation and drop it back onto the foods inside the oven as they cook. And, the matte black enamel coating inside each Dutch oven is made with quartz for better heat resistance, and has a slightly textured surface that helps foods brown more evenly.

Williams Sonoma currently offers the 4 quart Staub Dutch oven in seven colors, from classic red and royal blue to more modern matte black and graphite gray finishes. All of them are pretty enough to leave on the stove top or counter if you’re short on cupboard space.

It’s not often that you’ll see a Staub Dutch oven on sale for such a low price, and with free shipping on top of that, so if you want to pick one (or two, or three…) then you should act soon. Your boeuf bourguignon and artisan breads will thank you!

