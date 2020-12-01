Starbucks Is Bringing Back This Festive Holiday Drink & It’s Perfect for Iced Coffee Lovers

OK, I have a confession that is typically met with weird looks by coffee lovers — I hate hot coffee. Despite living in NYC, I could always be found with an iced coffee in hand during the coldest, snowiest of days. I just can’t bring myself to drink hot coffee. My iced coffee go to? A Vanilla Iced Latte from Starbucks. Around the holidays, however, I’m always excited for the brand’s annual holiday drinks. And this year, Starbucks fans are in for a treat, because the brand just announced the return of a fan-favorite beverage: Irish Cream Cold Brew.

Image: Courtesy of Starbucks

If you’re unfamiliar with the Irish Cream Cold Brew, allow us to enlighten you: the beverage was introduced last year and is made with, “Starbucks Cold Brew coffee and Irish cream syrup over ice, topped with a frothy cap of vanilla sweet cream cold foam like a layer of fresh snow and a dusting of cocoa powder.” YUM!

This new drink is available beginning today, December 1, and will only be available for a limited time. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this so we recommend heading to your local Starbs ASAP.

If you’re looking to have your coffee delivered on lazy mornings when you overused the snooze button before your morning virtual meeting (we’ve all been there), you can also get the Irish Cream Cold Brew delivered to your door through Starbucks® Delivers on Uber Eats.

In addition to the holiday-themed drink, Starbucks will also be giving free coffee to frontline responders. In an effort to recognize the tremendous efforts of frontline responders and the health care community amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases; the brand is offering free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to front-line responders at participating U.S. Starbucks stores throughout the month of December.

