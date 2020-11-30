We love a bargain, but we learned a long time ago that when it comes to cooking, there are a few items that are definitely worth splurging on. Ina Garten taught us the importance of good vanilla, French sea salt, and Le Creuset, but it turns out, there’s something we were missing. Good Italian ingredients! We’re so used to throwing a $1 box of store-brand spaghetti in our carts when we go shopping that when we found out Giada De Laurentiis just started an online Italian pantry shop with real Italian dried pasta, it kind of blew our minds.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Giadzy Pantry is full of Italian pantry items that are vetted by De Laurentiis herself, and for a limited time you can get $10 off all orders by using the code MANGIA (which means, appropriately, “Eat up!” in Italian).

Interestingly, a lot of the imported Italian products in her shop, like the Setaro pastas featured in her “Tour de Pasta” sampler box, aren’t available even on Amazon. Her kit offers about 7 pounds of imported dried Italian pasta, from toasted Sardinian fregola to twirly cappelletti, for all of your dinner needs.

Courtesy of Giadzy Pantry

Giadzy Pantry Tour De Pasta $65 Buy now

Aside from pasta, the Giadzy shop also offers items like imported crackers and jams you can add to a charcuterie platter.

These mini “mother-in-law” tongue crackers by Maria Fongo are thin, crisp, and would be delicious on a charcuterie platter with Parmesan cheese and a fancy jam – like Mariangela Prunotto Moscato Wine Jelly, which is also on the Giadzy shop. You can also find both of these items on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mario Fongo Mini Mother-in-Law Tongue Crackers 14.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Courtesy of Amazon

Mariangela Prunotto Moscato Wine Jelly 13.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Giadzy Shop also has seasonings and spices that anyone interested in making authentic Italian dishes would probably love to recieve as a gift. There’s Armatore Colatura di Alici, which is basically Italian fish sauce, and saffron, which is used in risottos and pastas. You can find similar colatura, and the same brand of saffron, on Amazon too.

Courtesy of Giadzy Pantry

Armatore Colatura di Alici $24.00 Buy now

If you’re interested in branching out from your usual jar of Ragu with rainbow salad twirls, or if you know an Italian food fan who’s serious about their cooking, head to Giadzy Pantry and take advantage of the $10 off code MANGIA. It’s a great way to get tasty food gifts for your loved ones – and yourself – this holiday season.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: