Trader Joe’s Just Released the Best Hot Cocoa Topper We’ve Ever Seen & No, We’re Not Talking About Marshmallows

With winter quickly approaching, we’ve pretty much become obsessed with all things hot chocolate. By now, almost everyone has tried the hot cocoa bombs that went viral and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t hit the refresh button every 5 seconds on the previously sold-out Baby Yoda Hot Cocoa bomb (I mean, can you really blame us?). Thankfully, Trader Joe’s is always ahead of the game with their fun, adorable, and tasty products that always keeps us on our toes. So, naturally, Trader Joe’s has done it again and has gifted us with a new festive treat: Cookie Mug Hangers (yes, they are just as cute as they sound). Take a peek at your new hot cocoa buddy below.

Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesaficionado spotted the finds at their local store in California, writing, “🚨NEW🚨 Cookie Mug Hangers! these!! I make a hot chocolate bar for Christmas and these would be perfect. A nice treat with your fave hot cocoa. Such a fun idea. Now if only @traderjoes would come out with some fun snowflake marshmallows hot cocoa toppers.”

These cookies will look amazing alongside your favorite mug and are sure to bring a smile to your face every time you take a sip. As you finish your hot cocoa, give your gingerbread cookie a hot cocoa bath with a dip and take your tastebuds on a toasty ride.

Clearly, we weren’t alone in absolutely loving these toppers as the comments were filled with excited Trader Joe’s shoppers. One comment read, “These are so so cute,” while another user had an important observation, “Seems uncomfortable for the gingerbread man.”

And hey, although we’re like to think the gingerbread is happily chilling with our hot cocoa, these Gingerbread House Mug Toppers from Uncommon Goods are equally as adorable.

Head to your local Trader Joe’s to buy these Gingerbread Mug Toppers before they run out (we’re sure they won’t last very long) or you can buy similar ones online from Williams Sonoma. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for just about anyone in your life.

