If you’re anything like us, you’re still recovering from your Thanksgiving dinner. Days of eating leftovers — as much as we love them — has us feeling thankful that we really only make turkey about once a year. And don’t get us started on the amount of time we spent on our feet preparing the side dishes and desserts only for everything to be devoured roughly 20 minutes after it was served. But before we ramp up on the holiday indulgence again, now is the time to hit reset and focus on quick and healthy recipes — and that’s where Giada De Laurentiis comes in. De Laurentiis just shared a Grilled Salmon with Citrus Salsa recipe that’s the perfect antidote to the heavier meals we’ve had on our plates lately.

Sharing a snap of the yummy finished product, De Laurentiis’ @thegiadzy Instagram account wrote, “Finish the indulgent weekend with a nutritious, vibrant and super quick dinner: grilled salmon with citrus salsa! @Giadadelaurentiis’ vibrant condiment is delicious on essentially all fish, FYI.”

Always thorough, De Laurentiis has shared her recipes for both the salmon and the salsa in an extremely easy to follow step-by-step guide. In order to achieve the desired citrus taste, you’ll need oranges and lemon juice.

To make the salmon you’ll need a grill pan. Don’t have one? We love this Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan from Lodge. And pro tip here: after seasoning the salmon steaks, De Laurentiis recommends brushing them with a bit of agave to form a delicious caramelized crust.

With a prep time of only 10 minutes, this is a healthy meal that doesn’t require you to be in the kitchen for hours — and if you cooked a big Thanksgiving dinner, you definitely deserve a quick and delicious dinner recipe.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Grilled Salmon with Citrus Salsa recipe.

