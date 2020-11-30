We’ll Be Adding Jamie Oliver’s Crispy Hasselback Potatoes to Our Holiday Menu

Jamie Oliver’s family is just too cute! The celebrity chef shared a heartwarming tutorial on how to make his jaw-droppingly delicious looking Hasselback potatoes recipe, and it featured some very special guests: two of his children acting as mini sous-chefs. Buddy, age 10, and Petal, 11, weren’t exactly sure what the term “hasselback” means, and if you’re not either, here’s the quick explanation: it’s a technique in which potatoes are sliced into thin slivers — think of the way you’d cut a loaf of French bread — but not all the way through.

Why bother with all of that knife work? Well, as Oliver explains, the multiple cuts mean more surface area, which means the potatoes get extra crispy and absorb flavors from oils and herbs. So If you’re ready for a change from mashed or baked potatoes, this recipe will definitely liven up your holiday menu.

Oliver wrote on Instagram, “HASSELBACK POTATOES! Fun to make and the flavour combination here just cooks into the potatoes so, so well. People. Will. Talk. About. These. If you haven’t had a go making these you must.”

Holiday cooking can be stressful, but this recipe isn’t. Despite the fact that they look like showstoppers and you might think they’d be complicated, these hasselback potatoes are labeled on Oliver’s website as “not too tricky.”

Oliver also shares a helpful tip in his Instagram video on how to cut the potatoes perfectly: put them between two wooden spoons, using the spoons’ handles as guides to ensure you don’t cut through the entire potato. Brilliant! And the ingredient list for the topping? It’s simple: Stale bread, blue cheese, hazelnuts, thyme, and olive oil.

Get the full recipe and instructions for Jamie Oliver’s Hasselback Potatoes here. And if you need more festive recipes for your next holiday meal? Check out Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook:

Jamie Oliver's Christmas Cookbook: For the Best Christmas Ever $22.88 on Amazon.com Buy now

