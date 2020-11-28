Martha Stewart’s Monte Cristo is the Best Way to Use Up Leftover Cranberry Sauce

Thanksgiving is over, so now what? If you had a smaller celebration this year, you may not have absurd amounts of leftover turkey, but you may have some extra — and one thing we always seem to have too much of is cranberry sauce. Well, when it comes to using up Thanksgiving leftovers, Martha Stewart has us covered. The domestic goddess graced us with a scrumptious (and easy) twist on the classic French Monte Cristo Sandwich. Martha’s version is baked in the oven and filled with turkey and cranberry sauce — warming both our bellies and our souls.

She took to Instagram to share the delicious creation, writing, “Switch out the usual ham for leftover turkey in this French toast-grilled cheese hybrid. And we added cranberry sauce for just the right amount of sweetness.”

The recipe was originally published in the November 2014 issue of Martha Stewart Living, but we can understand why Stewart and her food editors decided to give this one new life again — I mean, just look at that sandwich! My stomach is already growling, and so, apparently, are some commenters. One fan wrote, “It’s 2020 so it’s ok to eat lunch at 9:30am, right?”

So what exactly is inside this divine creation? It’s simple: Turkey, cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce, and of course a dash of salt and pepper. Its a beginner-level recipe — simply assemble the sandwich, dip it in an egg mixture, and bake it at 400 degrees for around 20 minutes. Trust us, you are going to want to make this one for yourself.

Get the full recipe and instructions for Martha Stewart’s Turkey Monte Cristo Sandwich.

