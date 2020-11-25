These Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Bombs Put a Festive Spin on the Viral TikTok Trend

Ever since those marshmallow-filled chocolate balls flooded our TikTok, we’ve been obsessed. They’re fun, mess-free, and totally delicious — what’s not to like? If you’re unfamiliar with hot cocoa bombs (what, your kids haven’t begged you for them yet?) it’s simple: You just pop a chocolate sphere in your mug, add hot milk, stir — and create an instant cup of marshmallow-filled cocoa goodness. We’ve spotted them at Costco and at Target, and gone nuts over the adorable (and hard-to-find) baby Yoda hot cocoa bombs. But for non-Star Wars fans, it doesn’t get any cuter than these snowman hot cocoa bombs from Trader Joe’s. These snowmen don’t turn into water when melted but instead, yummy hot chocolate.

Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed posted the adorable find on Instagram, writing, “Yay the marshmallow snowmen are back⛄️☕️🎄⛄️ ($1.99) Great for gifts, stocking stuffers or for yourself. I’ve heard rumors of there being a limit so each store could be different. They will sell out ❤️ The kids love watching them melt 👏🏻”

At just $1.99 each, these make great stocking stuffers for kids. Channel your inner Oprah and say, “You get a hot cocoa bomb snowman! And you get a hot cocoa bomb snowman!” You really can’t go wrong with this gift.

By the looks of the excited Instagram comments, we don’t expect them to stay in stock very long. One comment read, “Just take all my money Trader Joe’s! 🤩😆” — which basically sums up our constant mood this holiday season.

