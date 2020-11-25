Jamie Oliver’s 45-Second Omelet With Cheese Is The Easiest Elegant Breakfast Ever

If you’re anything like us, this is your big cooking season. We’ve been churning out roasts, cookies, hearty soups and stews – basically all of the coziest and most elaborate foods we can think of. But sometimes, simple really is best. That’s especially true in the mornings, when you haven’t had your coffee yet and don’t want to start the day off with a sink full of dishes. Jamie Oliver seems to agree. He just shared a recipe for his super-silky 45-second omelet, and all you really need for it is a nonstick pan and a bowl to beat your eggs in.

The recipe is more than the sum of its parts – basically, it all comes down to technique.

The non-stick pan is preheated while Oliver beats the eggs. He doesn’t add salt or pepper, or milk or water – it’s just eggs.

Then, he adds a glug of oil to the preheated pan, and pours in the eggs, swirling the pan to coat the bottom. He adds freshly grated cheddar cheese on top of the eggs, and cooks them for about 45 seconds, then gently rolls the omelet up around the melted cheese. The cheese is salty enough to act as seasoning for the entire dish.

Oliver serves the omelet over toast, and when he cuts into it, you can see that the filling is velvety smooth and melty.

The key to the recipe is preheating your pan. You want the eggs to cook up almost immediately. You also want to use a nonstick pan for this, so the eggs slide out smoothly at the end. Oliver uses a pan in his video that looks an awful lot like this T-fal cookware.

Using nonstick also means the clean up is a breeze. It’s pretty much everything you want from a breakfast recipe. It’s savory, warm, and satisfying, but doesn’t take up valuable time or make a mess of the kitchen. We know what we’ll be having for breakfast the day after Thanksgiving!

