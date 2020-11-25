Ina Garten Just Shared an Updated (Easier!) Take on Apple Pie

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and if you forgot to order a pie and don’t really have time (or the desire) to make one from scratch, never fear: Ina Garten’s Apple Crostata recipe is here to save your holiday dessert. Like the 10-minute maple-pecan pie recipe she shared earlier this week, this quick and easy recipe will give you all of the sweet flavor your holiday needs — this year more than ever — without hours of fussing in the kitchen. (Hey, if you’re the one cooking. Thanksgiving dinner, you’ll be doing enough of that just to get the (smaller) turkey and side dishes on the table.) Get your whipped cream and your utensils, because this is one recipe you just won’t be able to get enough of.

“Instead of a traditional apple pie, I’m making an Apple Crostata that’s delicious and also fun to make,” the Barefoot Contessa captioned her post. She added: “I roll out the pastry, pile the apples in the middle, fold up the edges, sprinkle it with a cinnamon crumble, and bake it for 25 minutes. Classic Thanksgiving dessert but updated!”

The recipe serves 6 and is rated as “advanced” on the Barefoot Contessa website (although tbh it doesn’t seem overly involved!) It comes from an oldie-but-goodie Garten cookbook: 2001’s Barefoot Contessa Parties!

Frankly, we’re feeling grateful that the Food Network star has shared so many tasty alternatives and updates to our favorite holiday desserts — from this boozy applesauce cake to her ultimate pumpkin pie with rum whipped cream. (Yes, we’re drooling now too.)

