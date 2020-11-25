The Sold-Out Baby Yoda Hot Cocoa Bomb Is Back In Stock & It Makes for the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

If you’ve been riding the hot cocoa bomb train to get into the holiday spirit, just wait until you feast your eyes on the latest iteration taking over the internet. ICYMI, a baby Yoda hot cocoa bomb exists, and unsurprisingly, it sold out faster than we could get our hands on one. Luckily, the delicious treat is back in stock on Amazon and at Kroger as an early holiday gift to Star Wars fans everywhere!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The adorable marshmallow treat is made by Galerie Candy, and while the hot cocoa bombs are sold out on their website, you can snag a box at Kroger online or your local store for just $2.99. It looks like there are only a handful left on Amazon, so we guarantee they’ll be gone fast.

Whether you or your kids are Star Wars fans, this is a must-have treat you need to stock up on (we also suggest shopping these Star Wars-themed toys on Amazon for kids).

Image: Disney/Galerie Candy.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Holiday Chocolate Ball filled with Surprise The Child Marshmallow Treat, 2.12 Ounce on Amazon.com Buy now

Galerie Candy also sells a precious The Child advent calendar on Amazon for just $7.98, so we’re adding that to our carts for our kids (and ourselves) too. And if you really want to make your little Jedi’s holiday, Nordstrom has a Star Wars Cubcoats hoodie for 40% off for Black Friday.

Image: Disney/Galerie Candy.

Star Wars StormTrooper Snowman Up To Snow Good Milk Chocolate Candy Filled 2020 Christmas Advent Calendar, 13 3/4 Inch $7.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

