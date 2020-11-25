Cook Like Kamala Harris This Thanksgiving! Get Her Cornbread Dressing Recipe & Turkey Tips

Thanksgiving is tomorrow and if you’re ready to swap a new recipe in place of an old favorite, we’ve got two for you to try — courtesy of none other than our Vice President-elect. That’s right: Kamala Harris recently took to Instagram to share one of her family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes, Kamala’s Cornbread Dressing. The best part (aside from the fact that it comes from, you know, our history-making veep) is that it’s incredibly simple to follow and only involves five steps. But that’s not all, friends, because while we’re raving about Harris gifting us with yet another wonderful side dish to choose from, TikTok user @feministmama unearthed a 2019 video of Harris sharing her favorite way to brine and cook a turkey, too — and it is nothing short of absolutely iconic. Now that we’ve seen both recipes we just have one question: Can Kamala Harris start a cooking newsletter ASAP? Check out the VP-elect’s Thanksgiving recipes below!

“During difficult times I have always turned to cooking,” Harris captioned her Cornbread Dressing recipe on Instagram. She continued, “This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love.” Who knew Harris was such a brilliant chef?

We’ve always known that food has the power to give us immense comfort, but Harris’ message especially rings true this year, as many of us are celebrating Thanksgiving differently this year due to COVID-19. Thankfully, Harris’ cornbread dressing recipe is just as soul-warming as you’d imagine.

One important note: The needed cornbread can be completed a day prior to making this dressing, which will save you heaps of time on the day-of, instead of having to do both parts of this recipe in one sitting.

And speaking of things to do ahead of time: Let’s talk about this phenomenal turkey video. Right before going live on the MSNBC show PoliticsNation, Harris spoke to Washington Post journalist Jonathan Capehart’s husband Nick. Nick used the opportunity to ask the politician some of his most pressing questions — about brining a turkey. In the video, viewers can see Harris share her recipes with Nick for both a wet and dry brine.

How much does @KamalaHarris like to cook? She answered my husband's ? about brining a turkey about 1 min before going on @PoliticsNation from Columbia, SC (after I was on). I recorded her response 'cause I don't cook and she was speaking a foreign language. 😂 #kamalacooks pic.twitter.com/IZiQ6iOnTQ — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 26, 2019

First off, the way Harris is able to quickly pivot between talking turkey and talking politics is just too good. I mean, what can’t she do?! We’re also just as impressed at the then-senator’s tip to include white wine to baste with butter for the turkey.

In 2018 Harris told The Cut, “One of the things that I do to relax at the end of the day is I read recipes. I have a whole collection of cookbooks, so if I’m at home, I read them. It could be Marcella Hazan or Alice Waters. Sometimes I just do the New York Times cooking app if I’m on the road, or I try to get past the paywall on Bon Appétit.” (Her last comment hit a little too close to home).

Let’s hope that Kamala Harris continues to share more of her beloved recipes as she begins her role at the White House.

