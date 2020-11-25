Queen Elizabeth Released a New Gin Just in Time for the Holidays

We’ll admit it: We’re semi-obsessed with the royal family. And though we’ll never be royal ourselves (sob), the Queen has made it so us common folk can drink as she does. Yep, Queen Elizabeth has launched a royal gin that comes from her country home in Norfolk, the Sandringham estate. The ingredients are derived from the royal residence’s gardens. Sorry, Ryan Reynolds — there’s a new gin in town!

According to the online description, the locally-distilled gin includes “Sharon fruit, a woody tree related to ebony, also known as the Chinese Persimmon and foliage from myrtle plants.”

Image: Sandringham Royal Estate

In addition, it states that the Sharon fruit was grown in the Walled Garden, “on a sheltered wall at the end of what was a range of glass houses, built on the winnings of the famous racehorse, Persimmon, owned by King Edward VII.”

In another nod to the gin’s royal roots, the alcohol also includes foliage from myrtle plants grown on the estate that originated from a piece of the future Queen Alexandra’s wedding bouquet. Talk about a one-of-a-kind ingredient!

Unfortunately, as of now, the $67 bottles of gin are only available in the U.K. But if you’re looking for another boozy treat straight from the royal kitchen, check out the royal family’s traditional Christmas pudding, which includes: beer, dark rum, and brandy. Yum!

🥄 Today is #StirupSunday: traditionally the day when home cooks ‘stir up’ their Christmas pudding mixture. This year, chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. We hope that some of you enjoy making it in your own homes. pic.twitter.com/BNepTPJD6a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2020

Clearly, the Queen enjoys a boozy treat, and that’s a royal tradition we can get on board with!

