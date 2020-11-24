Martha Stewart Shares Her Rules for Making the Perfect Pie Crust

Turkey may take the crown on Thanksgiving (even this year’s smaller, more manageable bird), but for us, the day wouldn’t be complete without a slice of our favorite pie. We’ve heard most of our favorite chefs’ best pie tips and tricks, but frankly, we still stumble when it comes to making a stellar homemade pie crust. To the rescue: Martha Stewart, who just shared an amazing throwback video with icon Betty White. Don’t miss this opportunity to revisit Stewart sharing her golden rules for making your pie crust… well, golden.

The pair got together on the Martha Show to whip up a delectable pie crust that’s easier than you’d think. While preparing the pumpkin pie, Stewart commented that this is an essential everyone should know how to make, saying, “It only takes less than a minute. It’s a very essential thing, I think people should know how to make a pie crust.”

“You shouldn’t get to my age and not know how,” joked White as she watched the chef work. Hey, better late than never!

Stewart also shared her two golden rules of baking the perfect pie, confiding to White: “I have a rule Betty: you make it cool [the pastry], and you bake it really hot.”

If you’re following Stewart’s tips, you’ll want to have the right equipment (true bakers know that having the right kitchen utensils make the world of a difference). Find Stewart’s Cuisinart food processor here.

And if you’re in need of a pumpkin pie recipe to try out, get Martha Stewart’s Classic Pumpkin Pie recipe.

