Hosting a Thanksgiving dinner is exhausting. We haven’t even celebrated the holiday yet and just thinking about it makes us want to crawl back in bed. If you’re like us, and you’re already mentally preparing for Thanksgiving-day cooking — even on a smaller scale — we have the perfect quick and easy recipe: Giada De Laurentiis’ Lemon Spaghetti. Hey, any time the word ‘recipe’ is in the same sentence as ‘quick’ and ‘easy’, it doesn’t take much convincing for us to immediately love it. Add ‘pasta’ and we’re sold. Considering the Italian pasta queen that De Laurentiis is, we know this recipe will be a total game-changer in our house. And whether you make it before Thanksgiving or every day afterward, this is the simple, satisfying supper we all deserve.

De Laurentiis’ picture-perfect pasta (try saying that three times fast!) was shared on her Giadzy Instagram account, with the caption: “Two words: LEMON SPAGHETTI. 🍋🙌 @giadadelaurentiis’ famous signature pasta is not only delicious, but it’s probably the easiest homemade sauce you’ll ever make.”

De Laurentiis shared that her secret for this dish is to “really let the pasta sit for a few minutes in the lemon mixture, and be sure to add that pasta water.”

We have two words for the chef in response: Yes, please! Aside from being fast and easy — did we mention that the prep time for this dish is only 20 minutes? — this simple meal is the perfect balance to all of the heavy, complex foods we plan to eat on Thanksgiving. (Stuffing, we’re looking at you.)

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Lemon Spaghetti recipe.