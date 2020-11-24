Ina Garten Just Shared a 10-Minute Pecan Pie Recipe That Will Save You Lots of Precious Cooking Time

On Thanksgiving day you’ll probably have various items cooking simultaneously. Since your sides and turkey will more than likely be your focus for the day, the temptation might be to buy a quick dessert for the sake of saving valuable cooking time. However, your dessert doesn’t have to take all day for it to be delicious. Thanksgiving is all about eating lots of delicious, hearty comfort food so of course in times like these, we turn to our Modern Comfort Food queen, Ina Garten. Which is why we were thrilled to see that the chef has shared a quick and easy recipe for a Maple Pecan Pie. Best of all: the prep time is only ten minutes.

“I may be making a Micro Thanksgiving this year, but you can never have too much dessert! This Maple Pecan Pie is so good, no one will know that it took you 10 minutes to make! (Yes, a store-bought pie crust is just fine!),” wrote the Barefoot Contessa on Instagram.

After seeing that picture we only have one thing to say: YUM. It has been baked to perfection and we wish we could eat it now.

To make this tasty pecan pie you’ll need a sheet pan and food processor. Don’t have a sheet pan? We love this Food Network Non-Stick Baking Sheet that’s currently on sale.

Some of the ingredients you’ll need for your pie include: corn syrup, honey, maple syrup, bourbon, orange zest, and salt.

Garten notes that you can purchase a store-bought pie crust if you’d like, but if you choose to make your own she also includes her recipe that is just as simple to follow.

This recipe serves eight, but as Ina says — you can never have too much dessert!

Get the recipe for Ina Garten’s Maple Pecan Pie.

