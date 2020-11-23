Keep Dinners Simple Thanksgiving Week With Giada De Laurentiis’ One-Pan Salmon

Cooks all around the country are about to have their most epic culiary event of the year: Thanksgiving. Lots of us have started preparing our big meal already, but we have to remember that there are actually several other days this week, and we’ll need to eat dinner. Giada De Laurentiis has a satisfying and simple solution. She just shared her recipe for One-Pan Salmon with Artichokes and Sundried Tomatoes, which is elegant enough to share with company if need be, but won’t cause a build up of even more dishes than you’re already creating in the Thanksgiving rush.

It’s also a nice departure from the classic Thanksgiving flavors of celery, carrots, sage, and parsley. This fresh Mediterranean feast includes silky wilted baby spinach, tangy-sweet sundried tomatoes, elegant artichoke hearts, aromatic oregano and shallots, and succulent salmon. It’s cooked together with wine and butter which create a luscious sauce, but you don’t have to take out a whisk or saucier – everything is made right in the pan.

Even better? This recipe requires just 5 minutes of prep time, and is ready to be served in just 25 minutes total. If you’re the chef in the family, this weeknight recipe is easy enough that someone else can take the reigns at dinner time so you can rest up for your Thanksgiving cooking frenzy.

The key to building big flavor in this recipe is making sure that you really get a good sear on the salmon. It should be cooked on both sides until it reaches a deep golden brown. Then, butter and oregano are added to the pan to sizzle away with the fish for a minute, and that mixture is then used to baste the salmon.

The salmon is removed from the pan so you can cook the other ingredients, and when you add the shallots and artichoke hearts to the pan, you should use a wooden spoon to scrape up any tasty brown bits from the bottom. That fond will help infuse the entire dish with complex, savory flavor.

When the dish is done, you can serve as-is, or you can spoon it over pasta, orzo, rice, or mashed potatoes so every last drop of those pan juices has somewhere to go.

