Jamie Oliver Posts the Black Friday Brunch Recipe You’ve Been Looking For

Although we won’t have nearly as many guests over this holiday season, most of us still have the responsibility that is feeding many hungry mouths. After spending all-day cooking on Thanksgiving, your Black Friday breakfast (or brunch) should be quick, simple, and delicious. In times like these, we turn to Jamie Oliver — who is the king of easy to whip up recipes (TBH we’re still not over his 10-minute Sausage & Apple Bake) And folks, he’s done it again. The British chef’s Halloumi Eggy Crumpets will look magnificent on your plate, and even better in your stomach.

“One of the favourites from my new book #Jamies7Ways This one is perfect to start your morning with. My halloumi eggy crumpets! Your weekend breakfast, brunch or lunch eggs just got even better, give these a try. Recipe in stories + Amazon link if you haven’t got your copy of the book yet. Happy Sunday x” wrote Oliver on Instagram, sharing a picture of his concoction that looks straight out of a gourmet restaurant.

To make Oliver’s eggy crumpets you’ll need eggs, cherry tomatoes, avocado, halloumi cheese, and (you guessed it!) crumpets.

Despite what Oliver’s glamorous presentation may lead you to think, this recipe will only take up ten minutes of your time. Which is the best kind of recipe we could ask for after a hectic day.

