Costco Is Selling Ready-Made, Fresh Thanksgiving Sides for About $10 Each

After the year we’ve had — it’s completely understandable if you’re not feeling in the mood to prepare an entire Thanksgiving dinner. Or maybe your cooking apron can only prepare one meal before it starts begging you to take it off (we get it). Whatever the reason, Costco has you covered. The warehouse giant is now selling ready to go, fresh Thanksgiving sides. Best of all? They’re all only about $10 each. You don’t have to cook a Thanksgiving meal all on your own for you to still have a stellar holiday experience, and for that, we’re thankful.

Costco fan account @cosctodeals shared the delicious sides on Instagram, writing, “🥔If you don’t feel like cooking for #thanksgiving the @costco deli has you covered!! Choose between Yukon Gold #mashedpotatoes at $1.99 a lb or Sweet Mashed Potatoes with #brownsugar at $1.79 per lb!”

Between classic or sweet mashed potatoes, you can check one thing off your Thanksgiving dinner to-do list.

In case you were doubting the quality of these pre-made dishes, the comments confirm what we’ve always known — Costco never disappoints.

Also according to the comments, the retailer is currently selling a Thanksgiving turkey dinner as well, so you can rest assured in knowing that your Thanksgiving is safe if you decide to opt-out of roasting the bird this year. Thank you, chef Costco!

We recommend heading to your local Costco store ASAP to get these yummy sides before they sell out. We’re positive they won’t last very long.

And if you’re looking to skip the drive altogether, check out these delivery services that deliver an excellent Thanksgiving meal straight to your door

