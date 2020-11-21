Giada De Laurentiis Reveals How to Roast a Turkey Without a Roasting Rack

Preparing everything you need for a successful Thanksgiving dinner takes days worth of work. Yes, you read that right, first-time Thanksgiving hosts — making your sides and desserts are only one part of a very long journey. Too often, we focus on the food and overlook holiday kitchen essentials.

We don’t really blame you, most of us only enjoy a nice plate of turkey once a year and some have never roasted a turkey on their own. Either way, we wouldn’t wish the sheer panic of realizing you can’t find your roasting rack hours before dinner on anyone. Whether you forgot to order yours in time or simply misplaced yours, Giada De Laurentiis is here to confirm that you do not need a roasting rack to make a great bird. The chef shared her hack on Instagram on how to roast a turkey without a roasting rake — you’ll want to listen closely.

In De Laurentiis’ new video on Instagram, she details her best “no-roasting rack hack.” She captioned her post, “No roasting rack? No problem! @Giadadelaurentiis shares her “Roasting Rack Hack”: Use veggies like onions & carrots to prop up your turkey on a baking sheet- this helps with even cooking + creates a great base flavor to use for your gravy 👏 Yay for new tricks!”

Using a regular sheet pan, De Laurentiis places her veggies as a bed for her turkey to sit on.

“That way when it cooks all of the heat can go all around the turkey. And that way you get a really even cooking on your turkey. And at the same time, you’re creating a really great base flavor for your gravy.”

