Giada De Laurentiis’ Secret for the Creamiest Mashed Potatoes

OK, we’ll just say it. For us, no Thanksgiving meal is really complete without a side of mashed potatoes. Yes, there are plenty of different sides to choose from but mashed potatoes are a holiday staple for a reason. Still, even the most timeless of recipes could use a little bit of ‘oomph’ every now and then to get you just as excited as you were eating them the first time. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Giada De Laurentiis has gifted her followers with plenty of her holiday hacks. Now, our Italian food queen has shared yet another recipe we’re bound to make again and again: Baked Parmesan Mashed Potatoes with Bread Crumbs.

“What is Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes? The only thing better than classic mashed potatoes is CHEESY mashed potatoes with a crispy golden-brown topping @Giadadelaurentiis adds Parm & Mozzarella to get the perfect oozy, melty, mashed potatoes – plus, you can make the whole dish in advance. Win win!” said De Laurentiis. She really just gets us.

Being that you’ll probably be focusing most of your energy on dishes like your turkey or stuffing, rest assured in knowing that this recipe can be prepared up six hours ahead of time. All you need to do is cover and chill until you’re ready to eat.

With a prep time of only 20 minutes, De Laurentiis has the golden touch and only manages to make every step of this recipe better.

As it is with your classic mashed potatoes, you’ll probably already have the ingredients required in your kitchen.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Baked Parmesan Mashed Potatoes with Bread Crumbs recipe.