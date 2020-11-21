Ina Garten’s Make-Ahead Cranberry Sauce Will Make Your Thanksgiving Just a Little Easier

Thanksgiving is less than away, and we’re already feeling the stress of cooking a Thanksgiving meal. The holiday is known for indulging in delicious food, with your turkey and pumpkin pie battling for the room on your plate. Thankfully, multiple of our favorite chefs have already shared their tips and tricks when it comes to approaching the holiday. With the various Thanksgiving side recipes that have been shared, we’ve found one that is guaranteed to make our day just a little bit easier: Ina Garten’s Make-Ahead Cranberry sauce.

If there’s one dish that brings a Thanksgiving meal together, it’s the cranberry sauce. It’s not too heavy and its sugary taste is a classic.

In order for you to have a seamless holiday cooking experience, the Barefoot Contessa recommends making the cranberry sauce a day before — that way it will be more than ready to be enjoyed alongside the rest of your Thanksgiving meal.

Best of all: the prep time for the sauce is only 15 minutes. Which in comparison to the time it will take you to cook your other dishes, is basically nothing. This will leave you with the perfect amount of time you need to focus on the main course we all know our kids will be hungrily awaiting.

And don’t panic, making homemade cranberry sauce is just as easy as it is to head to your local grocery store to buy the canned version. To make this dish, you should plan to gather one 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries, a granny smith apple, an orange, and a lemon.