Ina Garten’s Twist on Mashed Potatoes is The Perfect Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Side

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, we’re already mentally preparing for all the food we’ll be noshing on. Though we typically indulge in a Turkey meal every year, the great thing about this holiday is that there’s no one side we’re forced to choose from. In fact, this year our fave chefs have gotten even more creative and have gifted us with all of their best Thanksgiving side recipes. Preparing a dinner for your entire family is already not a simple task, but cooking on a day that’s celebrated with a meal? The pressure is on. Luckily, Ina Garten always has our backs and shared the perfect make-ahead Thanksgiving side: Potato Fennel Gratin. This crowd-pleasing crunchy twist on mashed potatoes is sure to lift one weight off your shoulders on a guaranteed hectic day.

Garten shared a snap of her yummy side on her Instagram, writing, “Instead of mashed potatoes, this year I’m making a potato dish with a twist – Potato Fennel Gratin.” It’s a bold choice for Garten to stray away from the traditional mashed potatoes, but we can’t say we’re necessarily mad about it.

The Barefoot Contessa continued her post, “It’s rich and creamy and infused with onions, fennel, and Gruyère cheese — Yum! You can assemble it early in the day and bake it before dinner.”

Hey, any recipe that saves us time in the kitchen automatically has a special place in our hearts.

To make this recipe, you’ll need a 10-inch pan. And if you don’t have one Garten loves this Lodge pan from Target.

By adding fennel and onion mixture to her potatoes, her Thanksgiving side is given the crunchy kick we didn’t know we needed.

Get the full recipe for Ina Garten’s Potato Fennel Gratin.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: